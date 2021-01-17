Left Menu
Do noble works and places will be named after you, says Congress' Sajjan Verma amid Aurangabad renaming row

Reacting to the row over renaming Maharashtra's Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar, former Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Sunday said that political leaders should stop the "game of renaming" and do noble works so that a street or locality can be named after them.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 22:39 IST
Former Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma speaking to media in Indore on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to the row over renaming Maharashtra's Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar, former Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Sunday said that political leaders should stop the "game of renaming" and do noble works so that a street or locality can be named after them. He said that the politics of changing names of places is "nonsense."

This comes after ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra took a jibe at its ally Congress and attacked it for being "secular" and opposing the name change, as the issue of renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar snowballed into a controversy. "It is a matter of Maharashtra. I want to appeal to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and all other parties to stop the game of renaming of places names. Instead, the leaders should do noble works so that a road or area can be named after them. The politics of changing names is nonsense," Verma told reporters here.

Congress leader Verma supported the BJP legislator from Maihar, Narayan Dutt Tripathi's demand for separate Vindhya Pradesh. "The demand for Vindhyachal to be made a separate state is the demand of all the people of Vindhyachal. The states should be small. During our tenure, Chhattisgarh was created from Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand was created from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana from Andhra Pradesh. BJP is neglecting Vindhyachal and Bundelkhand and hence the demand of a separate state is coming," he said.

Targeting Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP general secretary and central observer for West Bengal, Sajjan Verma said, "My parents have taught me good manners. Vijayvargiya did a wrong thing by bringing my late father and mother into this controversy. I challenge him to a one to one debate. He is roaming around in Bengal now. I am saying it on record that he will fall on Mamata Banerjee's feet and request her to become the Chief Minister." Earlier, reacting to Verma's controversial statement regarding the marriageable age of girls, Vijayvargiya had said that "such statements are made due to lack of values. If good values were not ingrained in him by his parents, then he is eligible for grace and pity. One gets good values from a good parent."

Sajjan Verma was speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of a cricket match organised here as part of Congress's "Yuva Saptah" event on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birthday week. When asked why Congress has adopted Swami Vivekananda's philosophy, Verma said, "Vivekananda belongs to the whole world. He is not the BJP's legacy." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

