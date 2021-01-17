NCP minister targets Shiv Sena over bad condition of roads

Maharashtra cabinet minister andNCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday indirectly targeted theShiv Sena over bad condition of roads in Kalyan in Thanedistrict.

The NCP is the second key constituent in the ShivSena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, besides theCongress.

Speaking at a function, Awhad said the condition ofroads in Kalyan is the worst in entire Maharashtra.

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) isruled by the Shiv Sena.

Local Sena MLA Vishwanath Bhoir was on the dais whenAwhad mentioned roads in his speech.

