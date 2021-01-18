Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter locks account of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican who promoted QAnon

Twitter Inc, on Sunday, locked the account of Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a political newcomer known for promoting the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory. The social media platform suspended her account after the newly elected Georgia congresswoman sparred with a state election official over baseless voter fraud allegations.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 05:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 05:19 IST
Twitter locks account of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican who promoted QAnon

Twitter Inc, on Sunday, locked the account of Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a political newcomer known for promoting the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.

The social media platform suspended her account after the newly elected Georgia congresswoman sparred with a state election official over baseless voter fraud allegations. Greene's account "has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations" of Twitter's 'civic integrity policy', a company representative said in an emailed statement.

Greene accused Twitter of suppressing conservative political voices. "The borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few Big Tech companies have on the American political discourse is out of control," she said in a statement. Greene promoted online conspiracy theory QAnon in a 2017 video but later backtracked, saying it was not part of her campaign. She won a House seat in conservative rural northwest Georgia after her Democratic opponent dropped out.

QAnon backers have pushed conspiracies on social media that include the baseless claim that U.S. President Donald Trump secretly is fighting a cabal of child-sex predators, among them prominent Democrats, figures in Hollywood and "deep state" allies. Twitter suspended tens of thousands of accounts primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content after the violence in Washington earlier this month when supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters delayed certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election victory by several hours that day, as lawmakers were forced to flee to seek safety from the angry mob who had overwhelmed security forces. Five people died in the violence including one Capitol Police officer.

After the attack, Twitter removed Trump's account, which had 88 million followers, due to the risk of further violence. Trump, who has challenged the validity of Biden's victory without producing evidence, initially praised his supporters but later condemned the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New Mexico official who vowed to protest Biden inauguration arrested in Washington

The U.S. Justice Department said on Sunday that it had arrested an elected official from New Mexico who had vowed to travel to Washington with firearms to protest President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration. Cuoy Griffin, a New Mexico county co...

Tennis-Four more Australian Open participants infected with COVID-19

Four more Australian Open participants, including one player, have been recorded with COVID-19 infections and more cases may come to light as testing continues, officials said on Monday. Health authorities in Victoria state have now reporte...

IOC expects only 6,000 athletes at Olympic opening ceremony - Yomiuri

The International Olympic Committee IOC expects only 6,000 athletes to participate in the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Summer Games, more than half of initial estimates, as organizers implement measures to guard against coronavirus infecti...

Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office -CBC

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is planning to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, CBC News reported on Sunday, citing sources.A briefing note from the Biden transition team was widely circ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021