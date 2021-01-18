Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Federal Trade Commission member Rohit Chopra to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Politico reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the decision.

Chopra, an ally of Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, had been considered a top candidate for the job running the agency, which had been weakened by the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump.

A spokesperson for Biden's transition team could not be immediately reached for comment.

