Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulatorReuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 07:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 07:54 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Federal Trade Commission member Rohit Chopra to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to a person familiar with the new administration's plans.
Chopra, an ally of Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, had been considered a top candidate for the job running the agency, which had been weakened by the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump. A spokesperson for Biden's transition team could not be reached for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
