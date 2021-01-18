Left Menu
Union minister Gehlot visits Shripad Naik in Goa hospital

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 13:32 IST
Union minister Thawar ChandGehlot on Monday met his cabinet colleague Shripad Naik, whois undergoing treatment at a Goa hospital following anaccident last week, and enquired about his health.

The minister for social justice and empowerment, whois on a visit to Goa to participate in various programmesscheduled by his department, visited Naik at the Goa MedicalCollege and Hospital (GMCH) located near here.

''Naik's condition is good. He spoke to me. I wishedhim a speedy recovery,'' Gehlot said.

The minister also said that during his short visit,Naik and he shared memories of their private visit to the USsome years back.

GMCH's Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar in a medicalbulletin issued on Sunday said Naik is doing well and hisgeneral condition is much better.

''All his vital parameters, including blood pressure,pulse rate and oxygen levels are within normal limits,'' hesaid.

Naik, 68, the Union Minister of State for Defence andAYUSH, was admitted to the GMCH last Monday after he met withan accident while on his way back to Goa from neighbouringKarnataka.

The BJP MP from Goa had received injuries, while hiswife Vijaya and an aide died in the accident near Ankola inUttar Kannada district on January 11.

