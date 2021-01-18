Left Menu
Puducherry: Opposition parties claim Narayanasamy govt has lost majority

Opposition parties including BJP, AIADMK and N R Congress on Monday claimed that the Congress-led government in the Union Territory has lost its majority.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Opposition parties including BJP, AIADMK and N R Congress on Monday claimed that the Congress-led government in the Union Territory has lost its majority. The development took place at the session of Puducherry Legislative Assembly today.

Two BJP legislators walked out the Assembly and claimed that the ruling government had lost its ability to pass a resolution opposing three agriculture laws introduced by the Central government last year. "The government, which lost the majority, has lost the right to hold this meeting. So, we have walked out against it," said BJP MLA V Saminathan,

Three legislators from the ruling Congress-DMK coalition did not attend the session, which began today. Four AIADMK legislators boycotted the Assembly session before it began and engaged in a scuffle at the Assembly premises during a protest.

"With the Supreme Court ordering the suspension of the law on the new agriculture law of the Central Government, is it necessary now to pass a resolution on these laws as well as to repeat the state status resolution in the last assembly sessions which has been passed several times?" AIADMK leader A Anbalagan asked. "The ruling Congress party has lost its majority in Puducherry. The DMK being in the ruling alliance has been boycotting many Congress-led protests and programmes. Therefore, Chief Minister Narayanasamy should hold an assembly session and this government should prove its majority," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

