Disgruntled BJP MLAs to meet in Bengaluru on Tuesday

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:36 IST
A few ruling BJP legislators, whomissed ministerial berths in recent expansion of the B SYediyurappa cabinet in Karnataka, would meet here on Tuesdayto chalk out their strategy, including meeting senior partyleaders, including in New Delhi, party legislator M PRenukacharya said.

Spearheading the campaign to convey the discomfort amongthe MLAs to the party high command, the Honnali MLA on Mondaysaid the meeting will be within the democratic framework ofright to expression in the party.

''Tomorrow morning a few MLAs are coming to Bengaluru. Wewill discuss and then we will decide. We have not fixed anydate but we will discuss with our MLAs regarding our Delhivisit,'' he told reporters here.

Renukacharya, considered a loyalist of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, requested the media not to treat them asdisgruntled or rebel MLAs.

''We are not against the party, organisation orleadership. We are only conveying our pain and sentiments toour seniors in the party and we have the liberty to expressour sentiments,'' he said.

Yediyurappa had expanded his 17-month-old cabinet onJanuary 13 with the induction of seven new ministers, with thelong-awaited exercise resulting in resentment within the BJPwith some MLAs, including Renukacharya, airing reservationsover them being not considered and lack of representation toseveral districts.

They claimed only a few communities, primarily Vokkaligasand Lingayats, and two major districts -- Bengaluru andBelagavi-- got more representation in the cabinet.

The chief minister had asked such sulking BJP leaders totake up the matter with the national leadership and urged themto refrain from making any remarks affecting the party.

