Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Capitol shut down temporarily out of caution over fire nearby

The U.S. Capitol complex was shut down temporarily on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, the U.S. Secret Service said, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. "There is no threat to the public," the Secret Service said in a tweet.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:50 IST
U.S. Capitol shut down temporarily out of caution over fire nearby

The U.S. Capitol complex was shut down temporarily on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, the U.S. Secret Service said, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

"There is no threat to the public," the Secret Service said in a tweet. The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that, in an abundance of caution following an external security threat near the Capitol, its acting chief ordered a shutdown of the complex.

"There are currently no fires on or within the Capitol campus," the statement said. "Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated." The lockdown follows the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by Trump supporters, some of whom called for the death of Republican Vice President Mike Pence as he presided over the certification of Democrat Biden's November election victory.

All participants in the rehearsal for Biden's inauguration, were evacuated into the building, and participants were being held in the Capitol rotunda and other indoor areas, according to a Reuters witness. Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday. The city's fire department posted on Twitter that firefighters put out an outside fire near the Capitol complex.

"There were no injuries," the department said. "This accounts for smoke that many have seen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CMs of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand meet Shah

The chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand -- E K Palaniswami, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Hemant Soren respectively -- met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday, officials said.During the meeting, the chief minist...

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 2, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of Feb...

DRDO lab develops bike-based ambulance

A DRDO laboratory on Monday handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force a bike-based ambulance that has been developed to provide quicker medical support to those living in congested streets and remote locations, the defence ministry sa...

WHO says close to Pfizer deal that would give poorer countries access

The World Health Organization is in advanced negotiations with Pfizer to include the firms COVID-19 shot in the bodys vaccine-sharing scheme, which would speed vaccine deliveries to poorer countries, a senior WHO official said on Monday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021