Farmer leader Chaduni hits out at Kakka over allegations of political outreach, will issue notice against him

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana president Gurnam Singh Chaduni said farmer leader Shivkumar Singh was levelling "baseless allegations" against him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:56 IST
Gurnam Singh Chaduni.. Image Credit: ANI

Farmer leader Shivkumar Singh, a member of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha had alleged that Chaduni met some politicians at Delhi's Constitution Club on Sunday. Chaduni said that the allegations can't be of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha; instead it is of Shivkumar Singh's who himself is allegedly an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supporter.

"This can't be the allegation of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) but an individual. These are Kakkaji's allegations who is an RSS supporter. He was head of Rashtriya Kisan Sangh for a long time, a branch of RSS. They are trying to divide and rule. We will issue a notice to the newspaper that published the article, as well as Kakka. He should have provided some evidence," BKU chief told ANI. "These are tricks of the government trying to break the protest and they won't be successful," he added.

Distancing itself from Gurnam Singh Chaduni, SKM earlier on Monday said it was not associated with the "all-party meeting" attended by Chaduni. In a press note, SKM said a committee has been formed to look into the matter and give its report in three days' time.

"SKM is not associated with the "all-party meeting" taken up by Chaduni with political parties. SKM, after taking note of Gurnam Singh Chaduni's ongoing activities with political parties, after a discussion on the same in a general body meeting of SKM yesterday, has formed a Committee that will inquire into the matter. SKM will take further steps thereafter," the statement read. Punjab union leaders Darshan Pal, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, as well as Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh leader Shiv Kumar Kakkaji, All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee leader Yogendra Yadav, signed the letter.

Chaduni on January 10 said his organisation had not let the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hold a rally in Karnal. "Yes, we didn't allow Khattar Sahab (Haryana Chief Minister) to hold the rally in Karnal. BJP said that they will hold 700 rallies to break our movement and we will protest against such BJP rallies," Chaduni had said.

A faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union is led by Mr Chaduni. BKU is one of the unions, which is protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws---- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Chaduni will still be among the leaders meeting Central Ministers for the tenth round of talks on Tuesday, as that list is determined by government invitation, not by the unions themselves. The ongoing farmers agitation against the three contentious agricultural laws entered day 54 on Monday. (ANI)

