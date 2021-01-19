Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guterres commends Libya forum for breakthrough on interim leadership deal

The UN Secretary-General has praised the breakthrough made by a key committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum at the weekend, over an interim political leadership deal, ahead of nationwide elections at the end of the year.

UN News | Updated: 19-01-2021 02:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 02:00 IST
Guterres commends Libya forum for breakthrough on interim leadership deal

Announcing the development on Saturday, Acting UN Libya envoy Stephanie Williams said that Libyan envoys who had travelled to the Swiss city had broken the “deadlock” over selecting representatives for a temporary executive, from all regions of the country.

The oil-rich nation has been divided into warring factions since the overthrow of President Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with bloody conflict between the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west, and the Libyan National Army (LNA) in the east.

The terms of the Geneva deal were due to be voted on today, Monday, by the 75 members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, in Tunis.

The envoy described the proposal as “the best possible compromise” as it “respects the regional dimension and ...encourages people to work across the divide and across regions, in order to strengthen understanding and to build unity in the country”.

The temporary authority will be replaced by a permanent, democratically elected government, chosen by the Libyan people.

“It is important to reflect and to remind everyone that what we are talking about here is a temporary, unified executive authority that will be replaced by a permanent, democratically elected government, chosen by the Libyan people on December 24th of this year” Ms. Williams explained.

‘Decisive role’

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, UN chief António Guterres commended in particular the “decisive role played by women representatives and the Southern members, to forge consensus” over a recommended mechanism for selecting the executive.

“The Secretary-General calls on the members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to participate constructively in the vote on the selection mechanism and press ahead on the path to national elections on 24 December 2021”.

Mr. Guterres also reiterated the support of the entire UN for the people of Libya, in their efforts to advance peace and stability.

Kubiš appointed new Special Envoy

The UN chief also made the formal announcement on Monday that Ján Kubiš of Slovakia is to be the new Special Envoy on Libya and Head of the Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Mr. Guterres said in the statement that he was “grateful for the commitment and outstanding leadership”, of Acting Special Representative Stephanie Williams, who has moved the political process of reconstituting the war-torn country forward considerably during her time in the key role.

Mr. Kubiš, who has served as Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL), since 2019, brings with him many years of experience in diplomacy, foreign security policy, and international economic relations, both internationally and in his own country, the statement said.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny calls for street protests after being jailed

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged Russians to take to the streets in protest after a judge remanded him in pre-trial detention for 30 days despite calls from Western countries to free the opposition politician. The United Nation...

Yellen says U.S. must 'act big' on next coronavirus relief package

Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens nominee to run the Treasury Department, will tell the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday that the government must act big with its next coronavirus relief package.Biden, who will be sworn into ...

Mexico aims to make up for Pfizer vaccine shortfall with others

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the government aimed to compensate for a reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc with those from other providers.The World Health Organization WHO said o...

Health News Roundup: Norway says advice on use of Pfizer vaccine is unchanged; Spain's new coronavirus cases hit 84,287 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. and China clash at WHO over scientific mission in WuhanThe United States called on China on Monday to allow an expert team from the World Health Organization WHO to interview care gi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021