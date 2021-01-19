Left Menu
Tejashwi meets Bihar Governor over law and order situation in state

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday met state governor Phagu Chauhan to express his concern about the law and order situation in the state and later alleged that criminals were "fearlessly committing crimes and the common man is afraid".

19-01-2021
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav after meeting with Governor Phagu Chauhan.

The memorandum sought dismissal of Nitish Kumar government due to "worsening law and order situation". Yadav later claimed that the governor "also accepted that the crime is increasing in the state".

"He has assured us of intervening in the matter. People have stopped trusting the Nitish government. The criminals are fearlessly committing crimes and the common man is afraid," he said. He alleged that there was no police patrolling at night even in the capital Patna.

"Whenever Chief minister Nitish Kumar is asked questions about the increase in criminal cases in the state, he says what was the situation before 2005," the RJD leader said. The memorandum said that 1,450 rapes and 10,925 kidnappings were committed in the state in 2019. It said according to NCRB data, 3,138 people were murdered in the state the same year.

The memorandum said Bihar police reported 973 cases of rape and 2,566 cases of kidnappings in 2005. The delegation also raised the murder of IndiGo airlines manager Rupesh Kumar Singh on January 12 and said that the culprits have not been caught yet even after six days. (ANI)

