Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli pensioners party after COVID-19 booster shots

"We are going to be free, to get out, to meet our families, friends, enjoy life the way we know how to do it, the way we were used to about a year ago.

Reuters | Netanya | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:41 IST
Israeli pensioners party after COVID-19 booster shots

The rapid roll-out of coronavirus vaccines amongst older people in Israel has lifted the spirits of an age group that has endured confinement and isolation during the crisis. At the Lev Ganim assisted-living facility in the city of Netanya, residents, still in protective masks, held a dance party to celebrate receiving their second and final injections.

"I am as happy as a free bird today, thank goodness everything will come to an end,” said Pnina Dembinsky, 70, a retired teacher who has been living at the home for seven years. "We are going to be free, to get out, to meet our families, friends, enjoy life the way we know how to do it, the way we were used to about a year ago. We will get back to normal life."

But the pensioners should perhaps have a care. It's not known if vaccines prevent transmission, so people who have been inoculated might still spread the virus. Even as it boasts having vaccinated 28% of its population of 9 million, Israel has imposed an open-ended third national lockdown in a bid to rein in surging infections. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Also Read: Moderna says Israel approved its virus vaccine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

As many as 4936 people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots on day three in Delhi, 16 cases of adverse events reported: Officials.

As many as 4936 people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots on day three in Delhi, 16 cases of adverse events reported Officials....

Avanti Finance secures Rs 15 cr from Dell Foundation

Avanti Finance, an NBFC founded by Ratan Tata, Vijay Kelkar and Nandan Nilekani, has tied up with the Michael Susan Dell Foundation to provide affordable loans to the pandemic-hit small businesses.Under the collaboration, the Dell Foundati...

Soccer-Man City boss Guardiola not sure when Aguero will return

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is still unavailable because he is isolating after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and manager Pep Guardiola does not know when the Argentine will return. Aguero ...

India urges frontline workers not to refuse vaccines as targets missed

India appealed to frontline workers on Tuesday not to refuse vaccines for COVID-19, after almost all states failed to meet their targets in the first few days of one of the worlds biggest immunisation campaigns.The country has so far vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021