Will ally with SP; got many offers from BJP but rejected them: Shivpal Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday said his party will ally with the Samajwadi Party, adding that he got several offers from the BJP for an alliance but they were rejected.Yadav, the president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia PSP-L, also urged like-minded parties to unite against the BJP.We will never ally with the BJP.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:37 IST
Former Uttar Pradesh minister Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday said his party will ally with the Samajwadi Party, adding that he got several offers from the BJP for an alliance but they were rejected.

Yadav, the president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSP-L), also urged like-minded parties to unite against the BJP.

''We will never ally with the BJP. We got offers from the BJP several times for an alliance, but they were not accepted,'' he told reporters at Sahatwar Nagar area here.

On alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), Yadav said, ''We will ally with the SP. In politics, my ideology is struggle and sacrifice. I will sacrifice for making the government. My slogan is ‘uproot BJP and make a non-BJP alliance,'' he said.

''I urge all like-minded parties to unite against the BJP. If all of us unite, we can remove this BJP government,'' he added.

When asked about his party’s possible alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, the former minister said, ''I will only talk about it after discussion with leaders of others parties.'' Yadav also spoke on the controversy regarding Amazon Prime's web series “Tandav”.

''Nobody should play with religious sentiments of anyone,” he said.

The PSP-L president also demanded rollback of the Centre’s three new farm laws.

