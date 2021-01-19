Colossus of cancer care, Dr Shanta dies aged 93; cremated with 'police honours'

Chairperson of the city-basedCancer Institute Dr V Shanta, who made outstandingcontribution to cancer care for for over six decades, died ofheart attack early Tuesday, the institute said.

Shanta, 93, complained of chest pain and was rushed to ahospital where she died during treatment after an angiogramrevealed blocks in her arteries, an official of the institute,with which she was associated with since 1955.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in condolingthe death of the veteran, a recipient of various covetedhonours, including the Padma awards and the Magsaysay Award.

Tamil Nadu government accorded 'police honours' duringthe funeral to honour the selfless service of Shanta, whohailed from a family of Nobel laureates, Sir C V Raman andSubrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

''Dr Shanta was experiencing chest pain and we took her toa hospital last night. Angiogram procedure was done and wewere told that she has blocks. During the treatment, shesuffered a heart attack and died at 3.35 am,'' an officialof the institute told PTI.

Hundreds of people, including health care workers of theinstitute, paid their last respects to Shanta as her body waskept for homage at the institute in Adyar locality in theheart of the city.

Later, her body was taken in a huge procession andcremated with ''police honours' at Besant Nagar.

The Cancer Institute (Womens' Indian Association-WIA) isa public charitable voluntary institute dedicated to the careof cancer.

Along with Dr S Krishnamurthi, son of Dr MuthulakshmiReddy, the first woman in the country to graduate in medicinein 1912, Shanta played a pivotal role in developing the CancerInstitute from a cottage hospital of 12 beds to a majorcomprehensive centre of national and international stature.

The institute is popular among the people for its cancercare for the poor.

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami, Deputy ChiefMinister O Panneerselvam, and leaders of all political partiesincluding DMK president M K Stalin, condoled her death besideshealthcare professionals and the public.

Modi tweeted, ''Dr V Shanta will be remembered for heroutstanding efforts to ensure top quality cancer care. TheCancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai is at the forefront ofserving the poor and downtrodden. I recall my visit to theInstitute in 2018. Saddened by Dr.V Shanta's demise. OmShanti.'' Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said he was shockedand grieved by her death.He lauded her unparalleled commitmentand dedication to cancer patients and the Cancer Institute.

''Her demise is an irreparable loss to the people of TamilNadu and particularly to the medical fraternity and poorcancer patients,'' Purohit said.

Palaniswami said Shanta earned a place in the hearts ofpeople not only in the state but across the country throughher selfless services.

''Dr Shanta's death is a huge, irreparable loss tohealthcare and Tamil Nadu,'' Palaniswami said recalling lateChief Minster J Jayalalithaa had honoured her with 'Avvaiyar'Award for her services.

Stalin showered praise on Dr Shanta saying she worked allher life for providing quality cancer care for the poor,ordinary, and all other sections of the society.

Her stellar work won her a string of awards from bothwithin the country and abroad.

She was on the World Health Organisation's AdvisoryCommittee on cancer till March 2005.

According to the institute's website, Dr Shanta joined itin April 1955, a fledgling hospital at that time, as itsresident medical officer.

She graduated (M.B.B.S.) in 1949, completed D.G.O. in 1952and M.D, in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1955.

Dr Reddy, as president of the WIA, initiated the CancerRelief Fund which led to the setting up of the hospital thatdraws patients from various parts of the country.

