Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases:Lakshadweep MP wants Centre to reimpose 7-day quarantine for travellers at Kochi

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:31 IST
COVID-19 cases:Lakshadweep MP wants Centre to reimpose 7-day quarantine for travellers at Kochi

Expressing concern over risingCOVID-19 cases in Lakshadweep islands, Lakshadweep MP P PMohammed Faizal on Tuesday said he would request the Centreto bring back the earlier restriction of seven-day quarantineat Kochi for those who travel to the islands from mainland.

''My demand is that the administration shouldhave a relook into the revised Standard Operating Procedure(SOP) which does away with the mandatory quarantine guidelinesfor those arriving at the islands from Kochi.

The older version of the strict quarantine at Kochineeds to be reimposed till the completion of vaccination driveagainst the virus in the islands,'' Faizal told PTI.

The Lok Sabha MP said the islanders, cuttingacross political lines, are protesting the implementation ofthe revised SOP by the island administration.

''I will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modiand Home Minister Amit Shah seeking their intervention in thematter,'' Faizal said.

Lakshadweep had staved off the COVID-19pandemic since its outbreak earlier last year, reporting zerocases as of Monday (January 18).

He said the only reason for the COVID-19 casesin the islands is due to implementation of the new SOP whichcame into force from December 28, 2020.

As per the revised SOP, anyone can now visit theislands from the mainland with a negative test report ofRT-PCR obtained 48 hours before the travel, Faizal said.

The number of COVID-19 cases soared to 14 inLakshadweep islands which remained insulated from the attackof the deadly virus till Monday, since the outbreak of thepandemic in the country nearly a year ago.

A day after the first coronavirus case wasreported in the islands, official sources said 13 people, whowere his primary contacts, tested positive for the virus onTuesday, taking the test positivity rate to 42.4 per cent.

PTI TGB BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump

Iran on Tuesday imposed sanctions on President Donald Trump and a number of members of his administration over their alleged role in support of terrorism, according to its foreign ministry website.Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said t...

Google Play Store now shows app download trends

American multinational technology company Google has now added a new feature on the Google Play app store which will allow the users to know whether an app is trending or not. According to Mashable, the Google app store trends are now being...

Sara Ali Khan treats fans to exotic pictures from her Maldives vacation

As she landed in Maldives for a vacation, Bollywoods chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday treated her fans to some of the exotic pictures from the first day of her trip Following an update on her Instagram stories about her reaching Maldiv...

Qatar reports 225 new COVID-19 cases, 147,729 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Tuesday announced 225 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,729, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 203 more recovered from the virus,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021