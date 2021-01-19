Treasury nominee Yellen says markets should determine value of dollar

Treasury nominee Yellen says markets should determine value of dollarReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:46 IST
The value of the U.S. dollar and other currencies should be determined by markets, Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury Secretary, told Senate lawmakers at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday.
Yellen said the United States should oppose attempts by other countries to artificially manipulate currency values to gain trade advantage, and said the targeting of exchange rates for commercial advantage was "unacceptable."
She said China was clearly the most important strategic competitor of the United States and underscored the determination of the Biden administration to crack down on what she called China's "abusive, unfair and illegal practices".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Biden
- United States
- Treasury
- Senate
- Joe Biden's
- U.S.
- Janet Yellen
ALSO READ
Trump, Biden head to Georgia ahead of Senate run-offs
PML-N members split over taking part in Pakistan Senate elections
Trump, Biden to rally in Georgia ahead of high-stakes Senate races
UK judge rules WikiLeaks' Assange should not be extradited to United States
Google employees form workers' union in United States