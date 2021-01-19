Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian yields extend drop as govt on course to win confidence vote

“In the event that the vote passes with a simple majority, the focus will be on how far it falls short of an absolute majority, in order to understand the risk of political instability in the near future,” Unicredit analysts said. But investors expect appetite for high-yielding Italian bonds would prevail even in the worst-case scenario.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:00 IST
Italian yields extend drop as govt on course to win confidence vote

Italian government bond yields dropped sharply on Tuesday, ahead of a confidence vote in the upper house that was expected to avert a collapse of prime minister Giuseppe Conte's government. Expectations that snap elections were unlikely, coupled with ECB stimulus to fight the adverse impact of the pandemic, had already limited limited any selloff of Italian government bonds.

Conte won a confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday as he clung to power after a junior partner quit the ruling coalition and triggered a political crisis. On Tuesday, he was set to survive an upper house confidence vote as unaligned senators responded to his call not to sink the government in the midst of the pandemic.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield was down 5 basis points at 0.552% in late trade., pushing the closely watched gap with German 10-year yields down to 107 basis points, down from seven-week highs above 118 basis points touched last week. “Conte is likely to pass today's confidence vote with a simple majority if Italia Viva abstains as promised," Citi analysts said, referring to the party of former premier Matteo Renzi, who caused the government to lose its majority.

However, with abstentions rather than an absolute majority expected to keep the government afloat, focus will be on the exact tally to see how stable the government will be. “In the event that the vote passes with a simple majority, the focus will be on how far it falls short of an absolute majority, in order to understand the risk of political instability in the near future,” Unicredit analysts said.

But investors expect appetite for high-yielding Italian bonds would prevail even in the worst-case scenario. “With snap elections the spread is likely to jump to 150 basis points, but after that, new buyers will come to the market and the spread will gradually move versus previous levels,” said Anna Guglielmetti, head of institutional portfolio management Italy at Credit Suisse.

The ZEW survey of investors' economic sentiment in Germany increased to 61.8, beating expectations of a rise to 60.0 , without an immediate effect on bond prices. Germany's 10-year government bond yield was last unchanged at -0.53%.

Focus is also on U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen, who will tell the Senate on Tuesday that the government must "act big" with its next coronavirus relief package, while she is expected to face questions over President-elect Joe Biden's tax and spending proposals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump

Iran on Tuesday imposed sanctions on President Donald Trump and a number of members of his administration over their alleged role in support of terrorism, according to its foreign ministry website.Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said t...

Google Play Store now shows app download trends

American multinational technology company Google has now added a new feature on the Google Play app store which will allow the users to know whether an app is trending or not. According to Mashable, the Google app store trends are now being...

Sara Ali Khan treats fans to exotic pictures from her Maldives vacation

As she landed in Maldives for a vacation, Bollywoods chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday treated her fans to some of the exotic pictures from the first day of her trip Following an update on her Instagram stories about her reaching Maldiv...

Qatar reports 225 new COVID-19 cases, 147,729 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Tuesday announced 225 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,729, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 203 more recovered from the virus,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021