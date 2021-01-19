Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju gets additional charge of AYUSH Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:07 IST
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju gets additional charge of AYUSH Ministry

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has been temporarily assigned the charge of the Ministry of AYUSH, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued on Tuesday.

The move was necessitated as Shripad Yesso Naik, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Goa. Naik (68) was admitted to the hospital on January 12 after he met with an accident while on his way back to Goa from Karnataka.

The minister's wife and his close aide had succumbed to the injuries in the accident.

''The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that during the hospitalization and treatment of Naik, following a road accident, his portfolio related to Ministry of AYUSH be temporarily assigned to Kiren Rijiju in addition to his existing portfolios,'' according to the statement. The president has further directed that this arrangement may continue till Naik resumes his work related to Ministry of AYUSH, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brussels targets vaccinating at least 70% of EU adults by summer

European Union states should aim to vaccinate at least 70 of their adult populations against COVID-19 by the summer, the European Commission recommended on Tuesday.Each of the EUs 27 governments are managing their own vaccination campaigns,...

Macron opens door to France pulling some troops out of Sahel

President Emmanuel Macron opened the door on Tuesday to withdrawing some troops from Africas Sahel region, saying France could adjust its operations after successes against Islamist militants and the arrival of more European forces. France,...

‘Swift action’ needed in Tigray to save thousands at risk, UNHCR warns

Granted one-time admittance by the Ethiopian authorities to conduct a needs assessment, UNHCR led the first humanitarian mission to Mai Aini and Adi Harush refugee camps since the start of the conflict in November and found Eritrean refug...

Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump

Iran on Tuesday imposed sanctions on President Donald Trump and a number of members of his administration over their alleged role in support of terrorism, according to its foreign ministry website.Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021