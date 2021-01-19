Left Menu
Development News Edition

Survey: Major European allies optimistic about Biden admin

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:02 IST
Survey: Major European allies optimistic about Biden admin

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will assume office amid a surge in optimism among major European allies, and at home, about the future of trans-Atlantic relations and American foreign policy in general, a poll showed Tuesday.

Four years of President Donald Trump's “America First'' approach to foreign policy, which included bashing traditional NATO friends and questioning the alliance itself while embracing authoritarian leaders, as well as new trade tariffs, have frayed relations with many in Europe.

But with the election of Biden, well-known to many in Europe already from his years as vice president and decades in the senate, wide majorities in Germany, France and Britain are looking favourably to the coming years, according to the Washington-based Pew Research Center's survey conducted late last year.

In both France and Germany 84 per cent of respondents said they were optimistic about the future of their country's relationship with the U.S., as did 72 per cent in Britain.

In the U.S., 73 per cent of respondents said they were optimistic about future relations with Europe.

When asked specifically about Biden, 79 per cent of Germans, 72 per cent of French and 65 per cent of British respondents said they had confidence in him to do the right thing regarding world affairs.

All three countries were consistently negative about Trump's performance on the international stage during his time in office, according to Pew Research Center's polling.

Only about 1 in 10 Germans expressed confidence in his handling of world affairs in each of the four surveys conducted in the country during his presidency, for example.

European politicians have been cautious in their own optimism about the upcoming Biden presidency, noting that Washington's stance on some contentious issues like NATO spending and opposition to the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline project are not likely to change significantly.

At the same time, Europe is looking forward to Biden reversing two major Trump pullbacks from multilateral cooperation: the outgoing president's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization, announced last year, and the U.S. exit from the Paris climate agreement.

The Pew survey indicated broad majorities in all three of the countries believe U.S. foreign policy, its response to climate change and its approach to the coronavirus outbreak will improve under Biden.

Overall, however, there was only a slight uptick in views of the U.S. in general, with about half of the respondents in France and Britain, and only about four in 10 Germans, seeing the country favourably.

Though conducted before the storming of the Capitol in Washington earlier this month, the survey also revealed there were already widespread concerns about the health of U.S. democracy among the three of America's closest allies.

Pew found that 73 per cent of Germans, 64 per cent of French and 62 per cent of British respondents said the American political system needs major changes or complete reform.

The survey of 3,066 adults in France, Germany and Britain was conducted by telephone from November 12 to December 23, with additional data from the U.S. drawn from a poll taken among 1,003 adults from November 10 to December 7.

There was a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points in France, 4.2 in Germany, 4.1 in Britain and 3.7 in the U.S.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France reports 23,608 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday and 19,752 last Tuesday, while admissions to intensive care units continued to rise.Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier the coronavirus was still...

Delhi health minister lauds parents of 20-month-old girl whose organs saved 5 lives

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday lauded the parents of a 20-month-old girl who died after falling from the first floor of her home, but saved lives of five persons as her heart and three other organs were donated to them.The ...

U.S. blacklists oil traders, tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions

The United States on Tuesday sanctioned a network of oil trading firms, individuals and vessels that have helped Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA sell crude mainly to Asia despite Washingtons sanctions on the South American nation. Th...

Peru says Sinopharm, Pfizer seek approval for their COVID-19 vaccines

Chinas Sinopharm Group and Pfizer Inc have requested approval for use of their COVID-19 vaccines in Peru as the Andean country grapples with a second wave of the coronavirus, a health official said on Tuesday.Carmen Ponce, general director ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021