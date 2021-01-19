Nitish summons DGP to enquire about airline official murder case

Bihar police chief SK Singhal wason Tuesday summoned by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who tookstock of the probe into the high-profile murder case ofairline official Rupesh Kumar Singh, which has brought thegovernment under heavy opposition fire.

Singhal briefed Kumar about the investigation into thekilling of Singh who was sprayed with bullets here last weekwhile waiting inside his car for the gates of his apartment toopen.

Singh was said to be sociable and well connected andhis apartment here, situated about a kilometre away from theCM's residence and the Raj Bhavan, have been teeming withvisitors offering condolences, many of them high-profilepolitical figures.

Those who have met his bereaved wife and two childrenat his house here include former Deputy CM and BJP Rajya SabhaMP Sushil Kumar Modi.

Among those who have driven all the way to Saran, hisancestral place, to offer succour to the father of the 40-year-old are RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Lok Janshakti Partychief Chirag Paswan and Bihar Congress president Madan MohanJha.

Singhal had last week said that the murder was a caseof ''contract killing'' and hinted that a breakthrough could beexpected shortly.

During the meeting with the chief minister he wasasked to expeditiously ''crack the case and ensure that theaccused were sent behind bars''.

Kumar also asked the DGP, in whom the government hasreposed its trust by awarding a two-year tenure that extendswell beyond his age of superannuation, to act tough againstthose involved in serious offences elsewhere in the state.

