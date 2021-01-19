Proposed changes to 'Tandav' only a step forward: BJP MP

The makers of Amazon Prime Videoseries ''Tandav'' deciding to implement changes to the politicaldrama is only ''one step forward'', local BJP MP Manoj Kotaksaid on Tuesday, adding he will ''strive'' for regulation ofcontent on OTT platforms.

The Mumbai North-East seat on January 16 wrote toInformation and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar,seeking ban on ''Tandav'' alleging it ridiculed Hindu deities.

''Removal of objectionable content from#TandavWebSeries is only one step forward. Meanwhile, I willcontinue my strive to have regulated content on OTT platforms& ensure accountability. Unity & Integrity of our nation issupreme (sic). Thanking @MIB_India for the prompt action,''Kotak tweeted.

His tweet came after the cast and crew of ''Tandav'' onTuesday said they had decided to implement changes to the webseries to ''address concerns'', amidsts multiple FIRs and effigyburning in several parts of the country.

In their second apology statement in as many days, theshow's team also thanked the Ministry of Information andBroadcasting for its ''guidance & support'' in the matter.

''Tandav'', a nine-episode political thriller starringBollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and MohdZeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week but the show landedin a huge controversy over its alleged depiction of Hindudeities.

