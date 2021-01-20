Left Menu
U.S. secretary of state nominee believes there is strong foundation to build a bipartisan China policy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 01:34 IST
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday he believed President Donald Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China, even if he did not agree with the way he went about it.

Blinken also told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee there was "no doubt" China posed the most significant challenge to the United States of any nation, and added he believed there was a very strong foundation to build a bipartisan policy towards Beijing.

