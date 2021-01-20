Biden will recognize Guaido as Venezuela's leader, top diplomat says

Biden will recognize Guaido as Venezuela's leader, top diplomat saysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 04:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 04:08 IST
President-elect Joe Biden's administration will continue to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the South American country's president, Anthony Blinken, Biden's nominee for secretary of state, said on Tuesday.
Blinken told members of the U.S. Senate that Biden would seek to "more effectively target" sanctions on the country, which aim to oust President Nicolas Maduro - who retains control of the country. Blinken said the new administration would look at more humanitarian assistance to the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
