Prez Kovind pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday paid tributes on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singhs Parkash Purab, saying his life has been inspiring for humanity, propagating equality and inclusiveness.Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was a spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher. His life has been inspiring for humanity, propagating equality inclusiveness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 11:53 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday paid tributes on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's 'Parkash Purab', saying his life has been inspiring for humanity, propagating equality and inclusiveness.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was a spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher. “My humble tributes on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh ji's Parkash Purab. His life has been inspiring for humanity, propagating equality & inclusiveness. He was not just a spiritual ideal but a warrior who stood by principles even in the face of supreme sacrifice,” Kovind tweeted. PTI AKV SRY

