Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepen U.S. ties by protecting British values, ex-PM May urges Johnson

"The arrival of President Biden provides Britain with a golden opportunity," she said in the article. "But to lead we must live up to our values," she said, adding that threatening to break international law in talks with the European Union on a trade deal and moving away from defence and aid spending targets were "not actions which, in my view, raised our credibility in the eyes of the world".

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:34 IST
Deepen U.S. ties by protecting British values, ex-PM May urges Johnson

Former prime minister Theresa May, urged her successor Boris Johnson to protect Britain's values to help strengthen ties with the new U.S. administration, saying his threat to break international law did nothing to raise "our credibility". May, who said she "never knew what to expect" from U.S. President Donald Trump, described the inauguration of Joe Biden in an article in the Daily Mail newspaper as a chance for both countries to better promote democratic values.

Britain's former leader prompted criticism from some opposition lawmakers for being too close to Trump after he held her hand during a visit to Washington. But she has been outspoken in her criticism of Johnson since he replaced her in 2019. "The arrival of President Biden provides Britain with a golden opportunity," she said in the article.

"But to lead we must live up to our values," she said, adding that threatening to break international law in talks with the European Union on a trade deal and moving away from defence and aid spending targets were "not actions which, in my view, raised our credibility in the eyes of the world". Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States later on Wednesday and the government hopes to reinvigorate ties with Washington, especially as London hosts the G7 meeting and COP26 climate change meeting this year.

Johnson said on Tuesday he looked forward to working closely with Biden highlighting the shared interests of the two close allies. But the threat in last year's EU talks to break international law in an post-Brexit arrangement for Northern Ireland prompted Biden to warn about a future U.S. trade deal if Britain failed to honour the 1998 Good Friday peace deal that effectively ended the province's 30 years of sectarian violence.

Johnson dropped the threat after agreeing alternative arrangements with the EU alternative arrangements. "With Brexit now achieved but the pandemic still raging and the long-term economic and social impact of COVID to be addressed, it is now even more important that we work together with our allies," May wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nasal COVID-19 vaccine will be easy to give to children: AIIMS director

A nasal COVID-19 vaccine will be easy to be give to school-going children who bear a very mild load of the disease but they are infectious, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday.The noted pulmonologist, who was interacting with t...

Biden to assume U.S. presidency amid deep divisions, raging pandemic

Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country beset by deep political divides and battered by a raging coronavirus pandemic. Biden, 78, will become the oldest U.S...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to two persons

A Delhi court has granted bail to two persons in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year.Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Shanu and Zarif on furnishing a bail bond of Rs...

Biden’s immigration bill proposes to eliminate per country cap, to benefit Indian IT professionals

Joe Biden, hours after being sworn in as the 46th President, will send a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress which among other things proposes to eliminate the per country cap for employment-based green cards, a move that would benef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021