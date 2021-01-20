Left Menu
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and supporters on Wednesday responded with #IamNadda to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's question

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:27 IST
#IamNadda trends on Twitter a day after Rahul Gandhi asks 'who is Nadda'?
BJP chief JP Nadda. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and supporters on Wednesday responded with #IamNadda to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's question: Who is Nadda? #IamNadda is currently trending on Twitter at the second spot in India with over 31,000 tweets as of 4:00 pm.

This comes a day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a press conference retaliated by saying, "Who is Nadda'. Nadda is not a 'Professor of Hindustan' and I am not bound to answer everything to him." Gandhi was responding to media queries on being asked about the questions posed to the Congress party and him by BJP chief JP Nadda. BJP leaders took to Twitter and tweeted with #IamNadda, making it one of the top trends.

"Congratulations to Shri @JPNadda Ji on completion of one year as @BJP4India National President. He has ignited the fire to serve the people in karyakartas. Party is winning election after election under his leadership and spreading its wings even in remotest areas," said Somu Veeraju, BJP Andhra Pradesh chief. Y Satya Kumar, BJP's national secretary tweeted, "Today, 20 January marks the completion of one year since Shri @JPNaddaJi assumed the office of the National President of @BJP4India. @BJP4India won numerous elections in this one year from the municipal elections to the state assembly elections to the by-elections. #IamNadda."

Vijender Gupta, MLA from Delhi's Rohini constituency tweeted," The dynast who brought his party to the worst ever defeat is asking who is the President of the world's largest political party. For his knowledge, @JPNaddaji is the epitome of hard work and devotion towards motherland, values which the dynast doesn't even know exist. #IamNadda." Pratyush Kanth, Delhi BJP In-charge of Media, Social Media and IT Cell tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi you live in a fantasy world, a world of illusion..millions of @BJP4India workers are #IamNadda !!"

Rameshnaidu Nagothu, Andhra Pradesh BJP secretary said in a tweet,"@RahulGandhiji we already knew your level of knowledge about India but your statement "who is nadda?" Showed extreme level of immaturity. @JPNaddaji is the leader of ruling party who made @INCIndia vanished from the map of India. I hope this introduction is enough for u.#iamnadda." Many netizens also supported the trend and tweeted with the #IamNadda.

"No Congressman can say that he is Pappu. But every BJP worker can say proudly that he is JP Nadda #IamNadda," Bharat Tyagi, a Twitter user wrote. "Hello @RahulGandhiYou know BJP's every Karyakarta is @JPNadda@KapilMishra_IND #IAmNadda," Bhavesh Parekh, another Twitter user tweeted.

Another user Kunal tweeted, "Even #IamNadda. He has a vision for the party and he is working hard to make it a reality. And this combination with humility and intelligence makes me feel strongly he will achieve what he wants." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

