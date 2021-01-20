DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 20

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

** BRUSSLES - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds talks with high-level EU officials in Brussels (to Jan. 22). KYIV - Swedish foreign minister and new OSCE chair Ann Linde visits Ukraine (final day).

LONDON - OPEC secretary general, UAE energy minister, IEA head speak at Atlantic energy forum (final day) DAKAR - Dutch Royal House - Queen Maxima Zorreguiet pays virtual visit to Senegal to promote financial services (to Jan. 21) GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26).

BRUSSELS - EU agriculture policy chief Janusz Wojciechowski speaks at a German government event on the bloc's plan to reduce the agriculture sector's contribution to climate change. - 1000 GMT BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of the members of the EU-Cuba Joint Council, the meeting will be chaired by Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

BRUSSELS - Debate in EU Parliament on tax havens with EU economy chief – 1600GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN. 21 BRUSSELS - President of the European Council, Charles Michel will chair a video conference of the members of the European Council. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 22 BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu - 1300 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 24 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – Referendum election. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 26 ** JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to address a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27 ** MADRID - Spain's foreign affairs minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya participates in online event from "Economia Forum" - 0800 GMT - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB 4 BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7 ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 8 ** SOMALIA - Presidential elections scheduled to be held in Somalia - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 11 CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 16 SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance Heng Swee Keat minister will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 21 NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 23 ** COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 1 BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 02

MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 4

VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAR. 7

BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 15 ** BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17 NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

