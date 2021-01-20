Left Menu
CM meeting President on Jan 21 to seek Bedi's replacement

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:52 IST
Puducherry, Jan 20 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry VNarayanasamy has said he, along with two of his ministerialcolleagues and Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam, wouldmeet President Ram Nath Kovind on January 21 to seek thereplacement of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

The Chief Minister told newsmen here on Wednesday afterchairing a meeting of the state-level Disaster ManagementAuthority (SDMA) that he had telephonically contacted theoffice of the President for the meet.

The meet, he said, was to present a detailed petitionfocusing on the alleged undemocratic and atrocious manner inwhich Bedi has been functioning.

He said she has been hindering implementation of welfareschemes finalised by an elected government and tarnishing theimage of the territorial administration.

Narayanasamy said he had sought an appointment with thePresident as the alleged intervention of Bedi was throwingroutine governance out of gear.

He further said the officials were also allegedly beingthreatened by the Lieutenant Governor and hence they couldnot find a free atmosphere to discharge their duties.

Narayanasamy said the dharnas on his part and also on thepart of the Welfare Minister M Kandasamy against Bedi inrecent days were necessitated because of her allegedautocratic attitude.

He charged Kiran Bedi with functioning out of ego andvanity.

The Chief Minister said there was no need for theimposition of the regulatory order under section 144 CrPC,but the district Collector Purva Garg clamped it sinceJanuary 9.

''The regulatory order has been imposed under the garb ofprotection to Lieutenant Governor. We are not againstprotection to the former IPS officer. But, covering a widerarea under the order and putting barricades have beenhindering movement of people,'' he said.

Narayanasamy said the SDMA meeting also discussed about thehardship the people have been facing because of the order.

''I have asked the police to remove the barricades in thenext 24 hours`, he said.

He said the Collector had imposed the order withoutconsulting the government.

''I have asked for an explanation from the Collector so thatwe can go ahead with disciplinary proceedings against Bedi,''he said.

Narayanasamy said Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, HealthMinister Malladi Krishna Rao and the Member of ParliamentVaithilingam would accompany him to Delhi to meet thePresident.

''I hope my meeting with the President will bear fruit anddo good for the people of Puducherry,'' he said.

The Welfare Minister and the MP were also present at thepress meet.

