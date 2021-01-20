Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish judge, government critic refuses to be questioned by prosecutors

A Polish judge critical of the ruling nationalists' judiciary reforms refused to appear for questioning at a prosecutor's office on Wednesday, the latest twist in a case that has come to symbolise the conflict between the government and some judges. Poland has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with the European Union over the rule of law, and the removal of Judge Igor Tuleya's immunity from prosecution in November by a disciplinary chamber the bloc says is not independent underlined the rift.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:53 IST
Polish judge, government critic refuses to be questioned by prosecutors

A Polish judge critical of the ruling nationalists' judiciary reforms refused to appear for questioning at a prosecutor's office on Wednesday, the latest twist in a case that has come to symbolise the conflict between the government and some judges.

Poland has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with the European Union over the rule of law, and the removal of Judge Igor Tuleya's immunity from prosecution in November by a disciplinary chamber the bloc says is not independent underlined the rift. He is facing disciplinary proceedings over allowing media access to a 2017 court hearing at which he ruled on a sensitive case regarding the lawfulness of a parliamentary vote on the budget criticised for not having opposition politicians present.

"I cannot appear voluntarily for questioning because I would be contradicting my own words," Tuleya told cheering supporters, some holding banners with slogans such as "Freedom for Polish judges". "The accusation is completely false... if I went into the prosecutor's office I would be assessing the actions of the so-called disciplinary chamber as lawful, but they aren't," he added.

Cabinet minister Michal Wojcik, who formerly served as deputy justice minister, criticised Tuleya's refusal to appear before the prosecutor. "This shows that Judge Tuleya puts himself above society," he told Reuters by text message. "It's a kind of caste thinking that some people aren't bound by the law."

Tuleya is a well known opponent of judicial reforms carried out by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which critics say aim to increase political control over the courts. PiS says the reforms are necessary to improve the efficiency of the judiciary and remove a residue of communist influence from the system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Eye drop sector grows by 20 pc

The Rs 700-crore eye dropmarket in the country has witnessed a 20 per cent growth inthe first half of the current fiscal as people were forced tospend long hours with their digital devices in the wake of theCOVID-19 resulting in visual fati...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 infections hit record, 40% jump from day before

Portugal reported a record high of 14,647 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 10,455 a day before, bringing the total to 581,605 infections since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said.The country of 10 million people, whe...

Couple, their 5-yr-old child die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Haryana

A couple and their five-year-old son died in Haryanas Faridabad due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after they went to sleep in a room kept warm by burning coal.The victims were residents of Bihar and living in a rented accommodation...

Told Kamala to keep doing what she does, not get bothered by others, says her uncle

With Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the brink of scripting history, her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran on Wednesday said he spoke to her ahead of the inauguration in Washington and told her to keep doing what you do without gett...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021