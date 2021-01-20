Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC full bench arrives in Kolkata to review poll preparedness

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:43 IST
EC full bench arrives in Kolkata to review poll preparedness

The full bench of the ElectionCommission arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday evening to reviewthe preparedness ahead of the assembly elections in WestBengal.

The officials, led by led by Chief ElectionCommissioner Sunil Arora, arrived here from poll-bound Assam.

Arora is being accompanied by Election CommissionersSushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, among others.

On Thursday, they will be holding meetings with ChiefElectoral Officer Ariz Aftab and Additional Director-General(Law and Order) Gyanwant Singh, who is also the nodal officerof the state police.

The EC officials are also scheduled to meetrepresentatives of political parties before meeting officialsof the central and state regulatory agencies.

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy said his partywill urge the visiting EC officials to do whatever is neededfor ensuring free and fair polls in West Bengal.

''I am of the view that a section of the police forcehere is working in a partisan manner, serving the rulingparty,'' he said.

The EC officials will also hold a review meeting withdivisional commissioners, district election officers andsenior police officers, sources in the state poll panel said.

They will also be meeting Chief Secretary AlapanBandyopadhyay, Home Secretary HK Dwivedi, DGP Virendra andother senior officials.

They will be leaving for Delhi on Friday.

The assembly elections in West Bengal are likely inApril-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Salman Khan strikes a pose with his bodyguard Shera donning turbans

Megastar Salman Khan on Wednesday posed for a picture with his bodyguard Shera as the two dressed in a Punjabi avatar donning turbans. Khan Instagrammed the picture that sees him standing with one of his hands resting over the shoulders of ...

Avian influenza in poultry birds confirmed in six states so far

The Centre on Wednesday said bird flu in poultry has been confirmed so far in six states -- Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.Across all birds, avian influenza has been reported in 12 states.Till 20th Jan...

TN CM accuses Stalin of being 'power hungry,' challenges DMK over graft allegations

AIADMK top leader and ChiefMinister K Palaniswami on Wednesday challenged DMK president MK Stalin again to have a debate with him on his allegations ofcorruption against the government and accused him of beingpower hungry.Palaniswami, in hi...

Union Cabinet approves Rs 5,282-cr Ratle hydroelectric project in J&K: Lieutenant Guv

The Union Cabinet has approved the long-pending 850-megawatt Ratle hydroelectric project to be built at a cost of Rs 5,282 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.He said the central government is also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021