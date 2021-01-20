Biden vows to repair America's alliances, engage with world once again

Left Menu
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to repair Americas alliances and engage with the world once again, saying the country has been tested and its people have come out stronger.In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in a historic but scaled down ceremony under the unprecedented security umbrella of thousands of security personnel, the 78-year-old veteran Democratic leader said Well be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security.America has been tested, and we have come out stronger for it.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to repair America's alliances and engage with the world once again, saying the country has been tested and its people have come out stronger.

In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in a historic but scaled down ceremony under the unprecedented security umbrella of thousands of security personnel, the 78-year-old veteran Democratic leader said: "We'll be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security".

"America has been tested, and we have come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again.

''We'll lead, not merely by the example of our power, but by the power of our example. We'll be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security,'' Biden said.

Many world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have tweeted their congratulations to the new administration and expressed their optimism at working together.

''My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership,'' Modi said.

''My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security,'' he said in a series of tweets.

Noting that the India-US partnership is based on shared values, Modi said the two countries have a substantial and multi-faceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages.

''Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights,'' the prime minister said.

The inauguration was held under the watch of more than 25,000 National Guards, who have transformed the capital into a garrison city, mainly because of the threat of more violent protests by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who became the first president to skip his successor's inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869. Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence attended the ceremony.

