Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daniel Smith appointed acting U.S. secretary of state

Smith is expected to be in the role temporarily until Biden's nominee for top diplomat, Antony Blinken, is confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The announcement comes a day after the confirmation hearing of Blinken, 58, a veteran foreign policy hand and close Biden confidant.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 01:45 IST
Daniel Smith appointed acting U.S. secretary of state

Daniel Smith, director of the Foreign Service Institute (FSI), has been appointed acting secretary of state following Joe Biden's swearing in as President, a White House official said on Wednesday. Smith is expected to be in the role temporarily until Biden's nominee for top diplomat, Antony Blinken, is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The announcement comes a day after the confirmation hearing of Blinken, 58, a veteran foreign policy hand and close Biden confidant. There has been no indication that Blinken would face difficulty being confirmed. Smith was appointed director of the FSI, which trains American diplomats, in 2018 and holds the State Department's highest diplomatic rank of Career Ambassador.

Blinken previously served as No. 2 at the State Department and as deputy national security adviser in President Barack Obama's administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Former aides of UKs Meghan ready to give evidence in privacy caseFour former senior aides of Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, are prepared to give evidence in court over whether she i...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageingScientists in Beijing have developed a new gene therapy which can reverse some of the effects of ageing in mice and exten...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. UKs Johnson resists pandemic inquiry as hospitals likened to war zoneBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted calls for an inquiry into his governments handling of the COVID-19 pand...

Biden's push for more coronavirus aid to test his 'honeymoon' with U.S. Congress

Republicans in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday signaled a willingness to work with President Joe Biden on additional money to combat the coronavirus pandemic, though several voiced opposition to his proposed programs 1.9 trillion price tag.U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021