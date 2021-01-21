Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU welcomes Biden's decision for U.S. to re-join Paris climate accord

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 04:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 04:21 IST
EU welcomes Biden's decision for U.S. to re-join Paris climate accord

The European Union welcomed the decision by President Joe Biden for the U.S. to re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change, European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans said https://bit.ly/2Kx6702 late on Wednesday.

Biden on Wednesday began signing executive actions, which among others, addressed climate change and initiated the process of the United States rejoining the Paris climate accord.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'No evidence of decline' in COVID-19 rates in England's third lockdown

A third pandemic lockdown appears to be having little impact on rates of COVID-19 in England, researchers warned on Thursday, with prevalence of the disease very high and no evidence of decline in the first 10 days of renewed restrictions.U...

EU leaders convene amid vaccine delays, virus variant fears

European Union leaders will on Thursday seek to address the coronavirus pandemics mounting challenges, from containing more infectious variants to the threat of border closures and the slow roll-out of vaccines across the bloc.The heads of ...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump. JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER YOSHIHIDE SUGA, IN A TWEETCongratulations to President JoeBiden and Vice President KamalaHarris o...

U.S. CDC reports 400,306 deaths from the coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Wednesday reported 24,135,690 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 153,106 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,297 to 400,306.The CDC repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021