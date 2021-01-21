EU welcomes Biden's decision for U.S. to re-join Paris climate accord

EU welcomes Biden's decision for U.S. to re-join Paris climate accordReuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 04:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 04:21 IST
The European Union welcomed the decision by President Joe Biden for the U.S. to re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change, European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans said https://bit.ly/2Kx6702 late on Wednesday.
Biden on Wednesday began signing executive actions, which among others, addressed climate change and initiated the process of the United States rejoining the Paris climate accord.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris deal.
