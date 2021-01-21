Biden will leave mechanics of Trump impeachment trial to Senate -White House
U.S. President Joe Biden will leave the mechanics of how to proceed with former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial to the U.S. Senate, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. "We are confident that ...Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 06:25 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will leave the mechanics of how to proceed with former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial to the U.S. Senate, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
"We are confident that ... the Senate ... can do their constitutional duty while continuing to conduct the business of the American people," Psaki told reporters at a White House briefing.
"He's going to leave the mechanics, the timing and the specifics of how Congress moves forward on impeachment to them."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- Jen Psaki
- Joe Biden
- White House
- Senate
- House
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Congress
- U.S. Senate
ALSO READ
Polls close in Georgia's elections with Biden's agenda, Senate control at stake
Georgia voters evenly split over who should control U.S. senate -Edison Research
U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia likely behind hacking of government agencies
Democrats leading Republicans in early returns from Georgia Senate races
Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in U.S. election protests