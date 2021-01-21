Biden will leave mechanics of Trump impeachment trial to Senate -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will leave the mechanics of how to proceed with former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial to the U.S. Senate, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We are confident that ... the Senate ... can do their constitutional duty while continuing to conduct the business of the American people," Psaki told reporters at a White House briefing.

"He's going to leave the mechanics, the timing and the specifics of how Congress moves forward on impeachment to them."

