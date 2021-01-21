TMC Naihati Youth wing president resigns from post

Naihati city Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth president Sanath Dey on Wednesday announced his resignation at a public meeting in Barrackpore. Dey announced his resignation citing attacks by miscreants and a decline in his party affiliation.

TMC leaders like Perth Bhowmik and Madan Mitra participated in the meeting after Dey announced his resignation. Although he was expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yesterday, he eventually backed down in opposition to a section of local workers. Another name was added to the list of disharmonious TMC leaders.

Others who resigned from the TMC in the recent past are heavyweight leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari, and Silbhadra Datta. This comes ahead of the highly anticipated West Bengal Assembly elections set to take place later in 2021.

The BJP has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months with top leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda visiting the state. (ANI)

