Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB polls: Founder of Furfura Sharif Ahale Sunnatul Jamat Abbas Siddique to announce his political party

Pirzada Abbas Siddique, the founder of the Furfura Sharif Ahale Sunnatul Jamat, will announce his political party on Thursday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:24 IST
WB polls: Founder of Furfura Sharif Ahale Sunnatul Jamat Abbas Siddique to announce his political party
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Pirzada Abbas Siddique, the founder of the Furfura Sharif Ahale Sunnatul Jamat, will announce his political party on Thursday. The decision has been taken ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls. Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi had met Abbas Siddique. Earlier, Owaisi had announced that his party will fight the West Bengal Assembly polls in an alliance with Siddique.

Elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place in the next few months. BJP has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months with top leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda visiting the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccines become latest frontline in China's campaign to win hearts of Taiwanese

Beijing is touting a state programme that gives Taiwanese in China priority for COVID-19 vaccines, prompting concern within Taiwans government which sees it as the latest Chinese tool to win over the islands population.China, which claims T...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, IN A STATEMENT We have a common investment in the international rules-based ord...

Olympics-Tokyo Games may be too big a gamble, disease expert says

As embattled Tokyo Olympics organisers enter the final six months of preparations for the delayed Games on Saturday, virus experts believe hosting the worlds biggest sporting event may be too big a gamble.The Olympics are due to start on Ju...

UPDATE 1-China sees rise in new COVID-19 cases despite curbs

China reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases despite a flurry of recent measures to contain the latest outbreak in the northeast, with Heilongjiang province recording its biggest daily increase in new patients to date.Tens of millions of res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021