Amit Shah to address two public meetings in Assam on Jan 24
Updated: 21-01-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:16 IST
In Assam's Kokrajhar, he will hold a meeting of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). Later, he will address a public meeting organised by the BJP in Nalbari. BJP Vice President and party in-charge of Assam, Baijayant Jay Panda is currently camping in Assam and looking after the preparations for Shah's rally.
"The Home Minister will be visiting Assam for the second time in less than a month. Besides government programmes, including a meeting of the Bodoland Tribal Council area, he will also be reviewing the political situation and addressing a public rally organised by BJP at Nalbari," Panda told ANI. During Shah's last visit to Assam, several Congress MLAs joined the BJP.
Asked if more leaders from other parties will join BJP, Panda said: "Right now, I would not like to comment on this issue. Many leaders from different parties want to join BJP." Panda said that he does not see the alliance between Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and Anchalik Gana Morcha for the upcoming state election as a threat.
"BJP is in an extremely strong position politically in Assam, and the party workers are highly motivated and enthused. In the last four and a half years, the Assam government led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has done a lot of development work in the state. People are very happy with the BJP government in Assam. We are in a very comfortable position," he said. "We don't see any threat or challenge from a new alliance of opposition which has been announced recently," he added.
The term of the 126-member Assam Assembly is ending on 31 May 2021. (ANI)
