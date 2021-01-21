Left Menu
Turkey says concrete steps needed to maintain positive atmosphere with EU

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:46 IST
Turkey and the European Union must take concrete steps in order to maintain a recent positive atmosphere between them, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding there was political will on both sides for a positive agenda. Ties between Ankara and the bloc have been strained over issues ranging from a dispute between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean to Turkish policy in Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh and Cyprus.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Brussels with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Cavusoglu also said he and Borrell would discuss updating a migrant deal between the bloc and Ankara.

