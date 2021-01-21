Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elected representatives above 50 yrs likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in next round

Modi had also said that the turn of those over 50 years of age besides those younger but living with comorbidities will come after that, sources noted.Though the government has given no timeline, Modi had said on January 11 that 30 crore people, including those above 50 years of age, will be vaccinated in the next few months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:47 IST
Elected representatives above 50 yrs likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in next round

Elected representatives above 50 years of age are likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the second round of the ongoing inoculation drive after over three crore healthcare and frontline workers are vaccinated in the first round.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, most of his Cabinet ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, a majority of chief ministers and top-rung leaders of all political parties besides MPs and MLAs fall in this category.

A government source, however, insisted that there is no specific timeline for the vaccination of top politicians.

The prime minister in his interaction with chief ministers before the nationwide rollout of the vaccination programme had asked politicians to not jump queue as the first round of inoculation is meant for healthcare and frontline workers. Modi had also said that the turn of those over 50 years of age besides those younger but living with comorbidities will come after that, sources noted.

Though the government has given no timeline, Modi had said on January 11 that 30 crore people, including those above 50 years of age, will be vaccinated in the next few months. The vaccination programme was launched by him on January 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: Stokes, Archer named in squad for first two Tests

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been named in Englands squad for the first two Tests against India, England and Wales Cricket Board ECB announced on Thursday. Stokes and Archer are currently not a part of Englands squad for the ongoing two...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open at record high on stimulus optimism

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open at record highs on Thursday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine rollouts under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a weakening labor market...

Transgenders to collect parking fees in Bhubaneswar

In a move to instil hope and opportunity for the transgender community, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Thursday have tasked them with the responsibility of becoming parking volunteers in the state capital. BMC has given a new ...

Stokes, Archer back for first two Tests against India

Explosive all-rounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer were on Thursday named in a 16-member strong England squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming four-match series against India. The England selectors also named six travelling rese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021