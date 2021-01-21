Left Menu
PTI | Burdwan | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:51 IST
Two groups clash inside BJP party office in Bengal; vehicles torched

Two groups of peopleclashed at the BJP's Purba Bardhaman district party office inWest Bengal on Thursday when a meeting of the saffron camp wasin progress, police said.

Members of the two groups hurled stones at each otherand torched vehicles which were parked near the premises, asenior officer said.

BJP leaders alleged that the TMC was behind theincident, while the ruling party in the state denied thecharge and claimed it was a fallout of the bickering betweenthe old and new members of the saffron camp.

During the meeting, members of one group of the twocame out of the office, which was recently inaugurated by BJPpresident J P Nadda virtually, and set two mini trucks onfire, the officer said.

A large contingent of police personnel chased away thetroublemakers and brought the situation under control.

BJP leaders who were present at the meeting allegedthat the local Trinamool Congress activists orchestrated theclash.

Denying the allegation, TMC Purba Bardhaman districtpresident Swapan Debnath said two factions of the BJP -old andnew- were fighting against each other over the issue ofgetting prominence in the saffron party.

Senior BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya in Kolkata saidthe party will inquire into the incident and not tolerate anyindisciplined act.

''Those joining the party should understand that no actof indiscipline will be tolerated,'' he said.

