Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday hailed the agenda set out by his new U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, offering support for his plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic, lift the economy and to enact migration reform. Biden also sent a bill to Congress which could open a path to citizenship for immigrants living in the United States, which Lopez Obrador described as "very good".

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:27 IST
Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday hailed the agenda set out by his new U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, offering support for his plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic, lift the economy and to enact migration reform. "We agree with the agenda they presented, with what President Biden is proposing," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference.

Biden issued half a dozen executive orders after his inauguration on Wednesday to reverse hardline immigration policies put in place by former President Donald Trump. Biden also sent a bill to Congress which could open a path to citizenship for immigrants living in the United States, which Lopez Obrador described as "very good".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM to launch programme to allot 'patta' to over 1 lakh indigenous people in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSaturday will launch a special programme of the Assamgovernment to distribute land patta or land allotmentcertificates to over one lakh landless indigenous people.Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also schedule...

Soccer-Fiorentina sign Russia forward Kokorin from Spartak

Serie A outfit Fiorentina have signed Spartak Moscows Russia forward Alexander Kokorin on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the Russian club said in a statement httpsspartak.comnews2021-01-21-spartakifiorentinadogovorilisotransferekokorina ...

Nepal and Bangladesh receive coronavirus vaccines sent by India

India on Thursday delivered two million doses of Covisheild vaccines to Bangladesh and one million doses to Nepal under grants assistance as it prepares to send similar supplies to Myanmar and Seychelles.It is learnt that a consignment cont...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market gradually healing; housing, manufacturing power ahead

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits decreased modestly last week as the COVID-19 pandemic tears through the nation, raising the risk that the economy shed jobs for a second straight month in January. De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021