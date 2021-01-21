PM expresses anguish at loss of lives in fire tragedy at Serum Institute of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire at the Serum Institute of India building. Modi tweeted, Anguished by the loss of lives due to an unfortunate fire at the SerumInstIndia.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire at the Serum Institute of India building. Five people died and nine were evacuated from the building in the institute's of Manjari premises in Maharashtra after the fire broke out at the facility, police said. Modi tweeted, ''Anguished by the loss of lives due to an unfortunate fire at the @SerumInstIndia. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest.'' PTI KR AARAAR
