PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:16 IST
Actor Rudranil Ghosh fuels speculation about joining BJP

Fuelling speculation that hecould join the BJP, Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, who wasclose to the TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tillrecently, on Thursday said he was preparing himself to work ina ''larger space'' in the coming days.

Ghosh had met BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and actressRimjhim Mitra, also a member of the saffron party, at a socialfunction in south Kolkata on Wednesday night.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ghosh said,Adhikari had asked him on his plans to work for people.

''I replied, yes I want to be active, I want to workfor people. I want to work in a larger space, I am takingpreparations in this regard. And yes, I have been an admirerof Suvendu Adhikari. He is man whom I like,'' Ghosh said.

On his birthday early this month, Ghosh had met BJPyouth morcha leader and ''long time friend'' Shankudeb Panda atthe actor's residence.

Ghosh had later told newspersons, though Panda hadasked him to join the BJP and offered to arrange talks withBJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, the actorwas yet to arrive at a decision.

He had even voiced his frustration in TV talk showsover not being able to work for people as Commissioner, Rightto Public Service, under the state's Consumer AffairsDepartment, with which he was associated till mid-Decemberlast year.

The actor had been one of the star campaigners of theTMC during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

