81 per cent turnout in final phase of Himachal panchayat polls

Around 81 per cent turnout was recorded in the third and final phase of the panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, an official spokesperson said.

The highest 94 per cent polling was registered in Lodhi Majra panchayat of the Nalagarh development block in Solan. A total of 1,137 gram panchayats had gone to the polls in the final round of the three-phase panchayat elections. Forty-nine coronavirus patients and those in quarantine exercised their right to vote, the spokesperson added. In Hamirpur, about 79 per cent polling was recorded.

The counting of votes for ward members, deputy village heads and village heads is being conducted soon after the completion of voting. However, the counting of votes for members of the panchayat samitis and zila parishads will be held on January 22. The election process will be completed by January 23, the official said. The candidates are contesting these elections as independents and not on party symbols. In the first phase of the elections, 1,227 panchayats had gone to the polls. In the second phase on Tuesday, the polling took place in 1,208 panchayats. The state has 3,615 gram panchayats, of which polling will be held for 3,583, except 32 in Keylong of Lahaul-Spiti district.

