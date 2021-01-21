U.S. House moves toward approving waiver for Biden's defense secretary pick

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve a waiver on Thursday that would help clear the way for President Joe Biden's nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, to serve as defense secretary. The House and Senate, both controlled by Biden's fellow Democrats, must back a waiver for Austin to assume the post because he has not been out of the military for at least seven years, a rule meant to safeguard civilian control of the U.S. armed forces.

Ahead of the vote set for Thursday afternoon, Austin held a briefing with Democratic and Republican House members to discuss the importance of civilian control of the military. The House Armed Services Committee had planned a hearing on the waiver issue, but could not do so quickly enough because the panel's membership in the newly elected Congress has not been made final.

"Secretary-designate Austin understands that some members had reservations about his nomination given the need for a waiver, and his willingness to have an open dialogue with Congress is a testament to the kind of leader he is and will be once his historic confirmation is complete," Armed Services Committee chairman Adam Smith said in a statement. If confirmed by the Senate to the post, Austin would become the first Black defense secretary.

Democratic House leaders have said they expect the House to approve the waiver despite concern from some lawmakers in both parties about the need to protect civilian control of the military. Former President Donald Trump's first defense secretary, retired Marine Corps General Jim Mattis, also needed - and received - a waiver. Democrats have expressed support for Biden's efforts to get top national security nominee into their positions as quickly as possible. Biden took office on Wednesday.

CNN reported that a senior House Democrat, James Clyburn, said on a telephone call that there were enough votes in the House to approve the waiver. Austin had a smooth confirmation hearing in the Senate on Tuesday. Austin said he would work to get rid of "racists and extremists" from the ranks of the U.S. military.

