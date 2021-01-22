BJP alleges scam in DJB

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 00:14 IST
The BJP on Thursday alleged a Rs 26,000 crore ''scam'' in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) under the Kejriwal government.

Exposing the ''biggest scam'' of all time, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri showed a series of documents to the media at a news conference, demanding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal break his ''silence'' over it.

''The Delhi government gave a loan of Rs 41,000 crore to the Delhi Jal Board in the last five years, out of which there is no account of Rs 26,000 crore,'' Gupta said.

Showing documents, including a CAG report, Gupta alleged that neither Kejriwal, nor DJB chairperson Satyendar Jain or vice chairperson Raghav Chadha were ready to give any account of this amount.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the Aam Aadmi Party.

Bidhuri demanded that Kejriwal should convene a two-day session of the Assembly to investigate into and discuss the ''scam''.

''If Kejriwal's intention is clear, then he should not mind giving an account of this money,'' Bidhuri said.

The BJP and AAP are involved in a slanging match, accusing one another of corruption with approaching municipal corporation polls due in early 2022.

The AAP leaders have mounted a sustained attack on the BJP-ruled three municipal corporations in Delhi, alleging corruption and mismanagement'' by its leaders at the civic bodies. PTI VITHMB

