Biden taps FCC Commissioner Rosenworcel as acting chair

President Joe Biden tapped Democratic Federal Communications Commissioner (FCC) Jessica Rosenworcel to be the acting chair of the U.S. telecommunications regulator on Thursday. Biden has not disclosed his choice for the permanent FCC chair. Rosenworcel said in a statement Thursday she was "honored" to be named interim chair.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 01:51 IST
Biden taps FCC Commissioner Rosenworcel as acting chair

President Joe Biden tapped Democratic Federal Communications Commissioner (FCC) Jessica Rosenworcel to be the acting chair of the U.S. telecommunications regulator on Thursday.

Biden has not disclosed his choice for the permanent FCC chair.

Rosenworcel said in a statement Thursday she was "honored" to be named interim chair. "It is a privilege to serve the American people and work on their behalf to expand the reach of communications opportunity in the digital age," she said. Rosenworcel is among those under consideration to be permanent chair, Reuters reported previously.

