Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republican McConnell proposing to give Trump two weeks to prepare for impeachment trial -Politico

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 03:32 IST
Republican McConnell proposing to give Trump two weeks to prepare for impeachment trial -Politico

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is proposing to give former President Donald Trump two weeks to prepare a legal case for his impeachment trial, Politico reported on Thursday, citing two unidentified sources.

McConnell, who has said he thought Trump provoked the supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, told Republican senators he would make the proposal to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Politico reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Islamic State claims responsibility for Baghdad's suicide attack

Islamic State claimed responsibility early on Friday for Baghdads suicide attack, via the groups Amaq news agency on its Telegram channel.Two men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least 32 people in Iraq...

France to make PCR tests compulsory for travellers from EU countries

French President Emmanuel Macron told his European Union counterparts France would make PCR tests compulsory for all travellers into France from Sunday, including from fellow EU countries, his office said on Thursday.Cross-border workers an...

Guinea president retains Magassouba as mines minister

Guinea President Alpha Conde has retained Abdoulaye Magassouba as mines minister overseeing the West African nations bauxite, iron ore, gold and diamond wealth, according to a decree read on state television on Thursday.Magassouba was first...

Swiss court to rule in Steinmetz trial over Guinea mining deal

A Swiss criminal court will rule on Friday whether Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz is guilty of corruption and forgery charges in one of the mining worlds most high-profile legal disputes. The battle for control of the worlds richest unt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021