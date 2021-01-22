Republican McConnell proposing to give Trump two weeks to prepare for impeachment trial -Politico

Republican McConnell proposing to give Trump two weeks to prepare for impeachment trial -PoliticoReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 03:32 IST
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is proposing to give former President Donald Trump two weeks to prepare a legal case for his impeachment trial, Politico reported on Thursday, citing two unidentified sources.
McConnell, who has said he thought Trump provoked the supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, told Republican senators he would make the proposal to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Politico reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
