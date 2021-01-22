TV audience for Biden's swearing-in tops Trump's viewership -Variety

Roughly 39.87 million people watched live coverage of Democrat Joe Biden's inauguration as U.S. president on six TV networks, Hollywood publication Variety reported on Thursday, citing early Nielsen data.

Biden's audience on Wednesday topped the 30.6 million people who watched the swearing-in of Republican Donald Trump four years ago, Variety said.

