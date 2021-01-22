TV audience for Biden's swearing-in tops Trump's viewership -Variety

TV audience for Biden's swearing-in tops Trump's viewership -VarietyReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-01-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 03:45 IST
Roughly 39.87 million people watched live coverage of Democrat Joe Biden's inauguration as U.S. president on six TV networks, Hollywood publication Variety reported on Thursday, citing early Nielsen data.
Biden's audience on Wednesday topped the 30.6 million people who watched the swearing-in of Republican Donald Trump four years ago, Variety said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Nielsen
- Hollywood
- Joe Biden's
- Democrat
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Variety
ALSO READ
Senior U.S. Democrat urges Twitter, Facebook to ban Trump from platforms
Democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests: PM at riots in US
GLOBAL MARKETS-Democrat Senate win drives stocks higher, bonds lower
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ride higher on Democrat Senate win, dollar founders
GLOBAL MARKETS-Democrat Senate win drives stocks higher, bonds lower